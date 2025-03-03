Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Trims Position in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,503 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,798 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $1,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PSTG. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Pure Storage by 210.2% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,553,402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $137,628,000 after buying an additional 1,730,123 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its position in Pure Storage by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 4,063,776 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $204,163,000 after buying an additional 747,034 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Pure Storage by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,262,666 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $515,596,000 after buying an additional 626,427 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pure Storage during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $20,470,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in Pure Storage by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 49,153,797 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,469,487,000 after buying an additional 368,643 shares during the last quarter. 83.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pure Storage alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on PSTG. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Pure Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.20.

Pure Storage Price Performance

PSTG opened at $52.42 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.19. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.76 and a 1-year high of $73.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.09.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Pure Storage news, insider John Colgrove sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.55, for a total value of $6,555,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,316,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $479,611,127.10. This trade represents a 1.35 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ajay Singh sold 19,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.58, for a total transaction of $1,229,875.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 262,144 shares in the company, valued at $16,142,827.52. This trade represents a 7.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 137,178 shares of company stock valued at $8,871,746 in the last ninety days. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pure Storage Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of data storage and management technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. Its Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as always-on data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.