Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Acquires 3,182 Shares of Angel Oak Income ETF (NASDAQ:CARY)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Angel Oak Income ETF (NASDAQ:CARY – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 125,865 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,182 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Angel Oak Income ETF were worth $2,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CARY. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Angel Oak Income ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Angel Oak Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $194,000. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Angel Oak Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $257,000. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp bought a new position in Angel Oak Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $324,000. Finally, Oregon Pacific Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Angel Oak Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $415,000.

Get Angel Oak Income ETF alerts:

Angel Oak Income ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ CARY opened at $20.82 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.87. Angel Oak Income ETF has a 1-year low of $20.18 and a 1-year high of $21.50.

Angel Oak Income ETF Increases Dividend

About Angel Oak Income ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.0942 dividend. This is a boost from Angel Oak Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th.

(Free Report)

The Angel Oak Income ETF (CARY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims for current income by broadly investing in USD-denominated fixed income securities with a tilt towards structured products and residential mortgage.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Angel Oak Income ETF (NASDAQ:CARY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Angel Oak Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angel Oak Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.