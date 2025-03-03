Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Acquires 6,420 Shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 160.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,409 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,420 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $2,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of COIN. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Coinbase Global by 36.2% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,581 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 625.1% in the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 34,788 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $6,198,000 after buying an additional 29,990 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 595 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 38,634 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $6,883,000 after acquiring an additional 6,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 110.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 198,788 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $35,418,000 after acquiring an additional 104,292 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Coinbase Global

In related news, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 11,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.23, for a total transaction of $3,120,559.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,417 shares in the company, valued at $2,846,236.91. This trade represents a 52.30 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Grewal sold 10,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.93, for a total value of $2,326,567.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 83,313 shares in the company, valued at $17,656,524.09. This trade represents a 11.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 227,069 shares of company stock valued at $63,431,584 over the last quarter. 23.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Coinbase Global from $397.00 to $340.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $290.00 to $280.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $255.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Coinbase Global has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $311.56.

Coinbase Global Stock Performance

COIN opened at $215.73 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $268.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $241.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $54.77 billion, a PE ratio of 22.71 and a beta of 3.61. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 1 year low of $146.12 and a 1 year high of $349.75.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $2.93. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 39.34% and a return on equity of 20.64%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

Coinbase Global Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

