Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Buys 3,538 Shares of Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF (BATS:JBBB)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF (BATS:JBBB – Free Report) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,785 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,538 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF were worth $2,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Pathstone Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 1,164,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,011,000 after acquiring an additional 146,757 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,871,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,850,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF by 8,685.5% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 441,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,636,000 after purchasing an additional 436,968 shares during the period. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF by 5.7% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 360,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,667,000 after purchasing an additional 19,583 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF stock opened at $49.35 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.15.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.2796 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF’s previous dividend of $0.27.

The Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF (JBBB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund of floating-rate collateralized loan obligations (CLOs) of varying maturities, rated between BBB+ and B- from global issuers. JBBB was launched on Jan 11, 2022 and is managed by Janus Henderson.

