Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $2.47 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWM)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. cut its holdings in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWM – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,917 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF were worth $2,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 4,477.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 980.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 3,651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 3,313 shares during the last quarter. Realta Investment Advisors acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC now owns 5,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caprock Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF in the third quarter worth $206,000. Institutional investors own 86.75% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of EWM opened at $23.67 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.84. iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF has a 12 month low of $21.45 and a 12 month high of $27.49. The company has a market capitalization of $276.94 million, a PE ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 0.54.

About iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF

iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Malaysia Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Malaysian market, as measured by the MSCI Malaysia Index (the Index).

