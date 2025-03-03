Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $2.85 Million Position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 36,373 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 1,328 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $2,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AEM. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,322,859 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,745,858,000 after acquiring an additional 778,919 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 43.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,061,244 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,213,311,000 after acquiring an additional 4,562,005 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,383,024 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $499,956,000 after acquiring an additional 332,576 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 16.1% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,892,898 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $474,660,000 after acquiring an additional 817,240 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 7.4% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,155,349 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $334,749,000 after acquiring an additional 285,565 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AEM. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $108.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Agnico Eagle Mines currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.78.

Agnico Eagle Mines Price Performance

Shares of AEM stock opened at $96.43 on Monday. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 1 year low of $47.73 and a 1 year high of $101.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $89.44 and its 200-day moving average is $84.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.51, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The mining company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.44). Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 22.88%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is 42.33%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

