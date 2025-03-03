Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Lowers Holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. reduced its position in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 40.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 79,478 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 52,878 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $2,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HAL. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co bought a new stake in Halliburton during the fourth quarter valued at $212,000. National Pension Service raised its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,301,209 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $35,380,000 after acquiring an additional 8,353 shares in the last quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Halliburton by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,567 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Halliburton by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 12,545 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Price Performance

HAL opened at $26.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.86 billion, a PE ratio of 9.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.73. Halliburton has a 52-week low of $25.16 and a 52-week high of $41.56.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 24.03%.

In other news, CFO Eric Carre sold 141,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total transaction of $3,689,712.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 127,101 shares in the company, valued at $3,321,149.13. This trade represents a 52.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HAL shares. UBS Group lowered shares of Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Halliburton in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Halliburton from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Halliburton from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Halliburton from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.42.

Halliburton Profile

(Free Report)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

