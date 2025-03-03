Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Purchases 122 Shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,621 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 122 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $2,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,687,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,557,759,000 after purchasing an additional 129,709 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Elevance Health by 1.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,848,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,511,814,000 after buying an additional 85,770 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in Elevance Health by 1.0% in the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 4,609,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,396,814,000 after buying an additional 44,805 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Elevance Health by 6.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,461,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,320,024,000 after buying an additional 286,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,397,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,574,000 after acquiring an additional 334,552 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ELV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Elevance Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $520.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $501.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $483.00 to $478.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $485.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Friday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $517.03.

Elevance Health Stock Up 1.1 %

ELV stock opened at $397.09 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $387.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $438.36. The company has a market cap of $90.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.45. Elevance Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $362.21 and a fifty-two week high of $567.26.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $3.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.04. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 18.28%. On average, research analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a $1.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. This is an increase from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is 26.71%.

Elevance Health Profile

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

