Opthea (NASDAQ:OPT) Trading Up 4.2% – Here’s Why

Opthea Limited (NASDAQ:OPT – Get Free Report) was up 4.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.78 and last traded at $4.67. Approximately 7,053 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 24,096 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.48.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on OPT shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Opthea in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Opthea to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ABC Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in Opthea during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Opthea during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Opthea during the 3rd quarter worth about $81,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Opthea in the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Opthea in the third quarter worth approximately $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.95% of the company’s stock.

Opthea Limited, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapies primarily for eye disease in Australia. The company's development activities are based on the intellectual property portfolio covering Vascular Endothelial Growth Factors (VEGF) VEGF-C, VEGF-D, and VEGF Receptor-3 for the treatment of diseases associated with blood and lymphatic vessel growth, as well as vascular leakage.

