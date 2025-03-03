Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Acquires 9,175 Shares of NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE – Free Report) by 303.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,175 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in NV5 Global were worth $230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in NV5 Global by 287.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,512 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,864 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of NV5 Global by 527.5% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 3,550 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A lifted its stake in shares of NV5 Global by 166.8% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A now owns 5,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,570 shares during the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its position in NV5 Global by 317.9% during the fourth quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 6,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 5,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in NV5 Global by 260.7% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 10,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. 75.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on NVEE shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of NV5 Global from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Roth Mkm increased their target price on shares of NV5 Global from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NV5 Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Maxim Group reduced their price target on NV5 Global from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st.

NV5 Global Stock Performance

Shares of NVEE opened at $18.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.23. NV5 Global, Inc. has a one year low of $16.77 and a one year high of $26.14.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.02). NV5 Global had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The firm had revenue of $246.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.46 million. As a group, research analysts predict that NV5 Global, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

NV5 Global announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, January 6th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at NV5 Global

In other NV5 Global news, VP Richard Tong sold 20,000 shares of NV5 Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.08, for a total transaction of $401,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $915,326.72. This trade represents a 30.50 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

NV5 Global Profile

NV5 Global, Inc provides technology, conformity assessment, consulting solutions, and software applications to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, environmental, and geospatial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.

