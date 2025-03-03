Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Decreases Holdings in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 231 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Helen of Troy were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HELE. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 30,278.8% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,069,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066,418 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Helen of Troy during the third quarter worth approximately $35,962,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Helen of Troy in the third quarter worth $14,303,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Helen of Troy in the third quarter worth $13,800,000. Finally, Clearline Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Helen of Troy in the third quarter worth $12,725,000.

Get Helen of Troy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on HELE. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Helen of Troy from $79.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Helen of Troy from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th.

Helen of Troy Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HELE opened at $55.03 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.05. Helen of Troy Limited has a twelve month low of $48.05 and a twelve month high of $127.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $530.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $532.91 million. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.79 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Helen of Troy Limited will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

Helen of Troy Profile

(Free Report)

Helen of Troy Limited provides various consumer products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates in two segments: Home & Outdoor and Beauty & Wellness. The Home & Outdoor segment offers food storage containers, kitchen utensils for cooking and preparing salads, fruits, vegetables and meats, graters, slicers and choppers, baking essentials, kitchen organization, bath, cleaning, infant and toddler products, and coffee preparation tools and electronics; and insulated beverageware, including bottles, travel tumblers, drinkware, mugs, food and lunch containers, insulated totes, soft coolers, outdoor kitchenware, and accessories.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HELE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Helen of Troy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helen of Troy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.