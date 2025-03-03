Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Reduces Holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its position in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,053 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 152 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Generac were worth $783,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Generac by 133.6% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 672,213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,227,000 after buying an additional 384,434 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Generac by 114.8% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 559,816 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,944,000 after buying an additional 299,205 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its holdings in shares of Generac by 5.6% during the third quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 385,584 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,262,000 after buying an additional 20,576 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Generac by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 379,859 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,897,000 after buying an additional 4,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Generac by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 241,114 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,385,000 after buying an additional 48,765 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Generac from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Generac from $172.00 to $171.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Generac from $193.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Generac from $172.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Generac from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.00.

GNRC stock opened at $136.04 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $151.00 and a 200-day moving average of $160.30. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.90 and a 12-month high of $195.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.19, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.42.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.31. Generac had a return on equity of 18.17% and a net margin of 7.36%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.15, for a total transaction of $725,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 565,825 shares in the company, valued at $82,129,498.75. The trade was a 0.88 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

