Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 200 Shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its position in shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Korn Ferry were worth $824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KFY. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,000. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 68.5% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,542 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry during the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry during the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 98.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Korn Ferry

In other news, CEO Mark Arian sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.24, for a total value of $1,444,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 68,869 shares in the company, valued at $4,975,096.56. The trade was a 22.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Korn Ferry Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:KFY opened at $65.56 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 1.57. Korn Ferry has a 12-month low of $59.78 and a 12-month high of $80.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The business services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21. The business had revenue of $682.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $675.35 million. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 9.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Korn Ferry will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Korn Ferry Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Korn Ferry from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th.

Korn Ferry Profile

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

