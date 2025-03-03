Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 26 Shares of Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its position in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC – Free Report) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Graham were worth $607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Graham in the fourth quarter worth $635,000. Principal Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Graham by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Graham by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 4,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,190,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Longboard Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Graham in the fourth quarter worth $228,000. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Graham by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Graham alerts:

Graham Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE GHC opened at $979.67 on Monday. Graham Holdings has a 12 month low of $683.00 and a 12 month high of $993.49. The stock has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $914.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $865.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Graham Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Graham

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 17th will be given a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 17th. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Graham’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.10%.

In related news, CAO Marcel A. Snyman sold 159 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $881.30, for a total transaction of $140,126.70. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $389,534.60. This trade represents a 26.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 20.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised Graham from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on GHC

Graham Profile

(Free Report)

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company in the United States and internationally. It provides test preparation services and materials; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to the Purdue University Global; operations support services for online courses and programs; training and test preparation services for accounting and financial services professionals; English-language training, academic preparation programs, and test preparation for English proficiency exams; and A-level examination preparation services, as well as operates colleges, business school, higher education institution, and an online learning institution.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Graham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.