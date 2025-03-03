Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 546 Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its stake in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 21,515 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 546 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Match Group were worth $704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MTCH. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Match Group by 35.1% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 4,460 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Match Group by 3,684.0% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 76,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,888,000 after buying an additional 74,306 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Match Group by 1.5% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 29,955 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Match Group by 5.9% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,626 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Match Group in the third quarter valued at $20,097,000. 94.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MTCH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Match Group from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of Match Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Match Group from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Match Group from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Match Group from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.68.

Match Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ MTCH opened at $31.71 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.52. Match Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.66 and a 52-week high of $38.84.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.22). Match Group had a negative return on equity of 574.22% and a net margin of 15.84%. As a group, analysts forecast that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Match Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Match Group’s payout ratio is 37.62%.

Match Group declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, December 11th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to buy up to 19% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. Its portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Hinge, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Pairs, Plenty Of Fish, Azar, BLK, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands, each built to increase users' likelihood of connecting with others. Its services are available in over 40 languages to users worldwide.

Featured Articles

