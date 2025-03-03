Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Takes $517,000 Position in Curbline Properties (NYSE:CURB)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Curbline Properties (NYSE:CURB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 22,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Curbline Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Curbline Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Curbline Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $89,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Curbline Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in Curbline Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $219,000.
Analyst Ratings Changes
CURB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Compass Point boosted their target price on Curbline Properties from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Curbline Properties from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Curbline Properties in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.82.
Curbline Properties Stock Performance
NYSE CURB opened at $24.57 on Monday. Curbline Properties has a twelve month low of $18.80 and a twelve month high of $25.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.06.
Curbline Properties (NYSE:CURB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. As a group, equities analysts expect that Curbline Properties will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.
Curbline Properties Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th.
Curbline Properties Profile
Curbline Properties Corp. is a real estate investment trust which is an owner and manager of convenience shopping centers positioned on the curbline of well-trafficked intersections and major vehicular corridors in suburban. Curbline Properties Corp. is based in NEW YORK.
