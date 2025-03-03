Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Takes $517,000 Position in Curbline Properties (NYSE:CURB)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Curbline Properties (NYSE:CURB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 22,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Curbline Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Curbline Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Curbline Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $89,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Curbline Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in Curbline Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $219,000.

Get Curbline Properties alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CURB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Compass Point boosted their target price on Curbline Properties from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Curbline Properties from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Curbline Properties in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.82.

Curbline Properties Stock Performance

NYSE CURB opened at $24.57 on Monday. Curbline Properties has a twelve month low of $18.80 and a twelve month high of $25.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.06.

Curbline Properties (NYSE:CURB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. As a group, equities analysts expect that Curbline Properties will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Curbline Properties Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th.

Curbline Properties Profile

(Free Report)

Curbline Properties Corp. is a real estate investment trust which is an owner and manager of convenience shopping centers positioned on the curbline of well-trafficked intersections and major vehicular corridors in suburban. Curbline Properties Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CURB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Curbline Properties (NYSE:CURB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Curbline Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curbline Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.