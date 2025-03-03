Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) vs. Osisko Mining (OTCMKTS:OBNNF) Head-To-Head Survey

Osisko Mining (OTCMKTS:OBNNF – Get Free Report) and Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Osisko Mining and Osisko Gold Royalties”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Osisko Mining N/A N/A $165.48 million $0.42 8.36 Osisko Gold Royalties $191.16 million 17.56 -$35.81 million $0.09 199.67

Osisko Mining has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Osisko Gold Royalties. Osisko Mining is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Osisko Gold Royalties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Osisko Mining N/A -0.50% -0.41% Osisko Gold Royalties 8.50% 7.94% 6.94%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Osisko Mining and Osisko Gold Royalties, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Osisko Mining 0 0 1 0 3.00 Osisko Gold Royalties 0 3 2 0 2.40

Osisko Mining presently has a consensus target price of $3.50, suggesting a potential downside of 0.28%. Osisko Gold Royalties has a consensus target price of $22.67, suggesting a potential upside of 26.14%. Given Osisko Gold Royalties’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Osisko Gold Royalties is more favorable than Osisko Mining.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

68.5% of Osisko Gold Royalties shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Osisko Gold Royalties shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Osisko Gold Royalties beats Osisko Mining on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Osisko Mining

Osisko Mining Inc., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious mineral deposits in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interest in the Windfall Lake Project, Quévillon Osborne Project, and Urban-Barry Project located in Québec, Canada; and Phoenix Properties located in Québec, Canada. The company was formerly known as Oban Mining Corporation and changed its name to Osisko Mining Inc. in June 2016. Osisko Mining Inc. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Osisko Gold Royalties

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on offtake; royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company’s primary asset is a 3-5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic complex located in Canada. In addition, it is involved in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mining projects. It primarily explores for precious metals, including gold, silver, diamond, and others. Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

