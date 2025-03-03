Outdoor Stocks To Follow Today – March 3rd

Walmart, Kroger, and CRH are the three Outdoor stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Outdoor stocks are wooden restraint devices historically used in public spaces to confine an individual’s wrists (and sometimes ankles) as a form of punishment and public humiliation. By securing the offender in a fixed, exposed position, these stocks served as a visible deterrent and a means for the community to enforce social order. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Outdoor stocks within the last several days.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

WMT stock traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $97.87. 9,059,891 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,490,494. The company has a market cap of $786.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $95.90 and its 200 day moving average is $87.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Walmart has a 12-month low of $58.40 and a 12-month high of $105.30.

Kroger (KR)

The Kroger Co. operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Shares of NYSE KR traded down $1.54 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $63.28. The stock had a trading volume of 4,437,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,340,757. The company has a market capitalization of $45.79 billion, a PE ratio of 16.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.65. Kroger has a 1 year low of $49.00 and a 1 year high of $66.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

CRH (CRH)

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

Shares of NYSE CRH traded down $1.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $101.36. The stock had a trading volume of 2,489,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,572,091. The company has a market capitalization of $68.84 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.43. CRH has a 1 year low of $71.18 and a 1 year high of $110.97.

