Oxford Square Capital Corp. 5.50% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:OXSQG) Short Interest Up 64.3% in February

Oxford Square Capital Corp. 5.50% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:OXSQG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a growth of 64.3% from the January 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Oxford Square Capital Corp. 5.50% Notes due 2028 Stock Performance

OXSQG stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $23.38. The stock had a trading volume of 110 shares, compared to its average volume of 713. Oxford Square Capital Corp. 5.50% Notes due 2028 has a 1-year low of $22.01 and a 1-year high of $23.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.14.

Oxford Square Capital Corp. 5.50% Notes due 2028 Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th were given a $0.3438 dividend. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 15th.

