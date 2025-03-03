Pacific Global Investment Management Co. Increases Stock Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Pacific Global Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,256 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. O’Reilly Automotive comprises approximately 1.9% of Pacific Global Investment Management Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Pacific Global Investment Management Co.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $1,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ORLY. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 20.8% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 18,580 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $21,396,000 after buying an additional 3,193 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 34,027 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,349,000 after buying an additional 6,418 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 4.7% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 19,597 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $22,568,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at about $365,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 824.6% in the fourth quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,606 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,276,000 after buying an additional 3,216 shares during the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,200.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,450.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,416.00 to $1,453.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,400.00 to $1,475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,400.00 to $1,535.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,390.81.

In other news, SVP Mark Joseph Merz sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,325.00, for a total value of $662,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 275 shares in the company, valued at $364,375. This represents a 64.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Maria Sastre sold 248 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,316.17, for a total transaction of $326,410.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 971 shares in the company, valued at $1,278,001.07. This represents a 20.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,894 shares of company stock worth $10,409,618 over the last ninety days. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ORLY opened at $1,373.64 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1,264.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,210.85. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $947.49 and a twelve month high of $1,378.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.78, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.94.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The specialty retailer reported $9.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.73 by $0.23. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.28% and a negative return on equity of 166.88%. Analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 43.94 EPS for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

