Pacific Global Investment Management Co. Lowers Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Pacific Global Investment Management Co. reduced its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 91.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 739 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 8,286 shares during the period. Pacific Global Investment Management Co.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in FedEx by 1.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,689,791 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,281,335,000 after buying an additional 67,502 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 8.6% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,975,531 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,042,050,000 after purchasing an additional 314,380 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of FedEx by 0.7% in the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,699,179 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $465,031,000 after purchasing an additional 11,100 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in FedEx by 0.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,451,576 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $397,267,000 after purchasing an additional 13,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sentry LLC lifted its position in FedEx by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Sentry LLC now owns 1,217,117 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $342,412,000 after purchasing an additional 5,404 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other FedEx news, CEO Richard W. Smith sold 2,576 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.93, for a total value of $713,371.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,984,589.98. This represents a 2.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 3,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.45, for a total transaction of $1,100,271.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,461,510.80. This trade represents a 30.89 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of FedEx from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on FedEx from $370.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. StockNews.com raised FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $337.00 to $316.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on FedEx from $325.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.87.

FedEx Price Performance

Shares of FedEx stock opened at $263.11 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $63.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $268.78 and a 200 day moving average of $277.32. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $242.92 and a 52 week high of $313.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The shipping service provider reported $4.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.17. FedEx had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 15.59%. The firm had revenue of $22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.99 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 19.14 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.18%.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report).

