Pamt (PAMT) & Its Rivals Financial Analysis

Pamt (NASDAQ:PAMT – Get Free Report) is one of 23 public companies in the “Trucking, except local” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Pamt to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Pamt has a beta of 1.22, suggesting that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pamt’s peers have a beta of 1.21, suggesting that their average share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

22.1% of Pamt shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.6% of shares of all “Trucking, except local” companies are held by institutional investors. 27.2% of Pamt shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.8% of shares of all “Trucking, except local” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pamt 0 1 0 0 2.00 Pamt Competitors 299 1811 1623 39 2.37

Pamt currently has a consensus price target of $16.50, indicating a potential upside of 26.83%. As a group, “Trucking, except local” companies have a potential upside of 24.32%. Given Pamt’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Pamt is more favorable than its peers.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Pamt and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Pamt $714.65 million -$31.80 million -8.91 Pamt Competitors $3.49 billion $148.13 million 20.88

Pamt’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Pamt. Pamt is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Pamt and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pamt -4.45% -2.58% -1.07% Pamt Competitors 3.33% 8.16% 4.84%

Summary

Pamt peers beat Pamt on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

About Pamt

PAMT Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of truckload and logistics services through its subsidiaries. Its freight consists primarily of automotive parts, expedited goods, consumer goods, such as general retail store merchandise, and manufactured goods, such as heating and air conditioning units. The company was founded in June 1986 and is headquartered in Tontitown, AR.

