Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Shares Sold by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) by 27.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,716 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Paramount Global were worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Paramount Global by 140.1% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Paramount Global by 162.8% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Paramount Global by 129.0% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the third quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paramount Global by 102.4% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 7,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 3,654 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

Paramount Global Stock Performance

Paramount Global stock opened at $11.36 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.81 and its 200-day moving average is $10.75. The company has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Paramount Global has a 12 month low of $9.54 and a 12 month high of $14.54.

Paramount Global Dividend Announcement

Paramount Global ( NASDAQ:PARA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $7.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.07 billion. Paramount Global had a positive return on equity of 5.81% and a negative net margin of 18.89%. Equities analysts anticipate that Paramount Global will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -2.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Paramount Global from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Paramount Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Paramount Global in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Macquarie reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Paramount Global in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paramount Global presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.10.

Paramount Global Company Profile

Paramount Global operates as a media, streaming, and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates CBS Television Network, a domestic broadcast television network; CBS Stations, a television station; and international free-to-air networks comprising Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; domestic premium and basic cable networks, such as Paramount+ with Showtime, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, The Smithsonian Channel, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports Network; and international extensions of these brands.

