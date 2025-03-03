Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Acquires 148 Shares of Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Free Report) by 38.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 531 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Addus HomeCare were worth $67,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,622,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 10.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 183,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,371,000 after purchasing an additional 16,997 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 127.7% during the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 64,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,555,000 after purchasing an additional 36,071 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 17.5% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 505,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,293,000 after purchasing an additional 75,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 6.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 84,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,302,000 after purchasing an additional 4,913 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Addus HomeCare from $153.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Addus HomeCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $129.00 price target on shares of Addus HomeCare in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Addus HomeCare from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Citizens Jmp upgraded shares of Addus HomeCare to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Addus HomeCare currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.78.

Insider Transactions at Addus HomeCare

In other news, EVP Roberton James Stevenson sold 2,250 shares of Addus HomeCare stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total transaction of $272,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,217 shares in the company, valued at $1,236,257. This trade represents a 18.05 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO R Dirk Allison sold 25,000 shares of Addus HomeCare stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.76, for a total transaction of $3,119,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 79,397 shares in the company, valued at $9,905,569.72. This represents a 23.95 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Addus HomeCare Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of ADUS stock opened at $95.77 on Monday. Addus HomeCare Co. has a 12-month low of $87.88 and a 12-month high of $136.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $121.89 and its 200 day moving average is $125.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.00.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $297.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.04 million. Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 6.50%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Addus HomeCare Profile

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

