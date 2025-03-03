Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Grows Stock Holdings in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Free Report) by 31.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Belden were worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Belden in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Belden by 97.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Belden by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its position in Belden by 27.8% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its position in Belden by 72.3% during the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the period. 98.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Ashish Chand sold 14,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.45, for a total transaction of $1,619,925.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,939,527.05. This trade represents a 11.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Leah Tate sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.77, for a total transaction of $275,448.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,667,599.11. The trade was a 9.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,228 shares of company stock worth $2,147,892. Insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on BDC. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Belden from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Belden from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Belden in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.25.

Belden Stock Performance

NYSE:BDC opened at $110.11 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $114.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.89 and a beta of 1.08. Belden Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.90 and a twelve month high of $131.82.

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.24. Belden had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 21.42%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Belden Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Belden Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 13th. Belden’s payout ratio is currently 4.16%.

Belden Company Profile

Belden Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of signal transmission solutions for mission critical applications in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Automation Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber to the home, and building automation.

