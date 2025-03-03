Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Has $100,000 Stock Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lowered its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 12.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 293 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ADM. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 41.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,430,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,755,000 after acquiring an additional 5,702,451 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,382,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,531,000 after acquiring an additional 2,296,193 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,045,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,914,408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018,256 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 33.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,979,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 52.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,502,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,738,000 after acquiring an additional 514,005 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Archer-Daniels-Midland presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.89.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Price Performance

ADM opened at $47.27 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.39. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52 week low of $44.92 and a 52 week high of $66.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.68 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.72.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.07. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 11th that permits the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This is a positive change from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is 56.51%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Featured Stories

