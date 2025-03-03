Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Has $112,000 Position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB – Free Report) by 200.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,811 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,210 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF were worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FNDB. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 269.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 139.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 165.7% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 6,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 3,914 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FNDB stock opened at $24.08 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.65. The company has a market cap of $274.51 million, a PE ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 0.86. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.83 and a fifty-two week high of $24.73.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (FNDB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI US index. The fund tracks a US equity index, selected and weighted based on three fundamental factors (sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks). FNDB was launched on Aug 8, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

