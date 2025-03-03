Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Has $127,000 Stock Position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 48.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,477 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in Albemarle by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,833,984 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $363,117,000 after acquiring an additional 20,930 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Albemarle by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,741,906 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $258,797,000 after acquiring an additional 14,874 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Albemarle by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,020,590 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $96,660,000 after acquiring an additional 282,194 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Albemarle during the 4th quarter worth $85,570,000. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Albemarle by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 741,484 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $63,827,000 after acquiring an additional 35,765 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO J Kent Masters sold 2,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.12, for a total transaction of $255,328.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,457,296.64. This represents a 3.31 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Albemarle Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of Albemarle stock opened at $77.03 on Monday. Albemarle Co. has a one year low of $71.97 and a one year high of $143.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $85.49 and its 200 day moving average is $92.26. The firm has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.88 and a beta of 1.59.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.49). Albemarle had a negative return on equity of 1.72% and a negative net margin of 21.93%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -14.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ALB shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Albemarle from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Albemarle from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Albemarle from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Albemarle from $171.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered Albemarle from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.68.

Albemarle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

Further Reading

