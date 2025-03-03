Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Has $128,000 Stock Holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust cut its holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 15.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,541,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth $64,142,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after buying an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. 95.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Christopher J. Nassetta sold 40,653 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.83, for a total transaction of $10,928,745.99. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 77,383 shares in the company, valued at $20,802,871.89. This trade represents a 34.44 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 23,366 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.66, for a total transaction of $5,880,287.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,746,152.78. This represents a 50.58 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of HLT stock opened at $265.19 on Monday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $193.86 and a 52-week high of $275.22. The stock has a market cap of $63.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $254.59 and a 200-day moving average of $242.03.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.09. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 13.74% and a negative return on equity of 54.47%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 5.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $263.00 price objective (up from $243.00) on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $219.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $270.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $237.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $249.24.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

