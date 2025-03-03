Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Increases Holdings in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) by 49.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 847 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Lantheus were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 7.7% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,588,571 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $393,844,000 after purchasing an additional 257,022 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 2.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,683,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $184,798,000 after purchasing an additional 32,551 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 1,366,873 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $122,280,000 after purchasing an additional 123,282 shares during the period. Swedbank AB boosted its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,107,243 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $99,054,000 after purchasing an additional 385,000 shares during the period. Finally, Portolan Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lantheus by 6.1% during the third quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 670,881 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $73,629,000 after buying an additional 38,776 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.06% of the company’s stock.

Lantheus Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of LNTH stock opened at $93.82 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.73. The company has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 0.44. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.44 and a 12-month high of $126.89.

Insider Transactions at Lantheus

Lantheus ( NASDAQ:LNTH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $391.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.61 million. Lantheus had a return on equity of 44.29% and a net margin of 28.57%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director James H. Thrall sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.76, for a total value of $94,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,146,695.32. This represents a 2.92 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on LNTH. StockNews.com lowered Lantheus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $112.00 target price on shares of Lantheus in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Lantheus from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Lantheus in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.86.

About Lantheus

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an injectable ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine procedures; Xenon-133, a radiopharmaceutical gas to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite, an injectable imaging agent to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent to assess blood flow to the muscle of the heart; and PYLARIFY, an F 18-labelled PSMA-targeted PET imaging agent used for imaging of PSMA positive-lesions in men with prostate cancer.

