Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Increases Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 15.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 754 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Paychex were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Avion Wealth raised its holdings in Paychex by 469.8% in the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 245 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. MilWealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Asset Planning Inc purchased a new position in Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 83.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Paychex alerts:

Paychex Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX opened at $151.67 on Monday. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $114.72 and a fifty-two week high of $151.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $54.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.00.

Paychex Announces Dividend

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.02. Paychex had a net margin of 32.02% and a return on equity of 45.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. Paychex’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. Paychex’s payout ratio is presently 82.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PAYX. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a research note on Friday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.23.

View Our Latest Research Report on PAYX

Paychex Company Profile

(Free Report)

Paychex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated human capital management solutions (HCM) for payroll, benefits, human resources (HR), and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.