Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Lowers Stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust reduced its position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 23.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 51 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in ASML were worth $117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new position in ASML in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Kennebec Savings Bank lifted its stake in ASML by 227.3% in the 4th quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank now owns 36 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ASML in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT lifted its stake in ASML by 133.3% in the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new position in ASML in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 26.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASML opened at $708.71 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $733.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $753.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $278.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.07, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.47. ASML Holding has a 12-month low of $645.45 and a 12-month high of $1,110.09.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $7.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.67 by ($0.37). ASML had a return on equity of 47.73% and a net margin of 26.78%. Sell-side analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 25.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th were given a dividend of $1.5855 per share. This is an increase from ASML’s previous dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 11th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.35%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ASML. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $858.00 target price on the stock. DZ Bank raised ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on ASML from $790.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on ASML from $1,148.00 to $1,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on ASML from $815.00 to $767.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $937.00.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

