Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Lowers Stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lowered its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 17.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 944 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 206 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IFF. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Principal Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 638 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on IFF. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Argus raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $114.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $105.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Flavors & Fragrances currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.50.

International Flavors & Fragrances Price Performance

Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $81.96 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $20.96 billion, a PE ratio of 87.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.19. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.82 and a 12-month high of $106.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.88.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 7.72%. As a group, equities analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.

