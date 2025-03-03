Paymentus Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PAY) Short Interest Up 41.4% in February

Paymentus Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PAY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 840,600 shares, an increase of 41.4% from the January 31st total of 594,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 430,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days. Approximately 4.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other news, General Counsel Andrew A. Gerber sold 3,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.98, for a total value of $98,178.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 94,855 shares in the company, valued at $3,033,462.90. This trade represents a 3.14 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sanjay Kalra sold 15,794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.99, for a total value of $505,250.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 466,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,908,459.65. The trade was a 3.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,136 shares of company stock worth $1,883,831 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PAY. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Paymentus during the 3rd quarter valued at about $331,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Paymentus by 38.2% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 124,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,486,000 after purchasing an additional 34,307 shares during the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC grew its position in Paymentus by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 15,527 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC raised its stake in Paymentus by 3,809.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 20,877 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 20,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Paymentus by 196.9% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 43,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 28,628 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAY stock traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $26.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 311,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,496. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.56 and a beta of 1.66. Paymentus has a 52-week low of $15.85 and a 52-week high of $38.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.33.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PAY shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Paymentus from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Paymentus from $23.50 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Paymentus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Wedbush began coverage on Paymentus in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Paymentus from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

Paymentus Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based bill payment technology and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers electronic bill presentment and payment services, enterprise customer communication, and self-service revenue management to billers through a software-as-a-service technology platform.

