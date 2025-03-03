Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) Price Target Raised to C$63.00 at Raymond James

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PBA) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Raymond James from C$62.00 to C$63.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.39% from the company’s current price.

PPL has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Securities set a C$66.00 price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Pembina Pipeline from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$63.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Barclays set a C$63.00 price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$61.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$59.47.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on PPL

Pembina Pipeline Price Performance

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

TSE:PPL traded down C$0.68 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$55.56. 698,940 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,241,162. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$52.71 and its 200 day moving average price is C$55.01. The company has a market cap of C$32.12 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.48. Pembina Pipeline has a 12-month low of C$46.70 and a 12-month high of C$60.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.68.

(Get Free Report)

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.9 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 10 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.