Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) Price Target Raised to C$63.00 at Raymond James

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PBA) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Raymond James from C$62.00 to C$63.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.39% from the company’s current price.
PPL has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Securities set a C$66.00 price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Pembina Pipeline from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$63.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Barclays set a C$63.00 price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$61.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$59.47.
Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.9 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 10 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.
