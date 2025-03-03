PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN) Given “Hold” Rating at Benchmark

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities research analysts at Benchmark in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports.
Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on PENN. Bank of America began coverage on shares of PENN Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on PENN Entertainment from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on PENN Entertainment from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna reduced their price target on PENN Entertainment from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of PENN Entertainment in a report on Thursday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.63.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PENN
PENN Entertainment Price Performance
Institutional Investors Weigh In On PENN Entertainment
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PENN. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in PENN Entertainment by 201.5% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of PENN Entertainment during the third quarter valued at $45,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PENN Entertainment during the third quarter valued at $56,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in PENN Entertainment by 1,634.8% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PENN Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.
PENN Entertainment Company Profile
PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, ESPN BET, and theScore Bet Sportsbook and Casino brands.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than PENN Entertainment
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- 3M to Hit $175 by Mid-Year, and Higher Highs Are Likely
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- 4 Blockchain Stocks That Aren’t Coinbase
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- These 3 Tech Stocks Are Gaining Steam After NVIDIA’s Report
Receive News & Ratings for PENN Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PENN Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.