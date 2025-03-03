PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) CEO Sells $698,398.68 in Stock

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI – Get Free Report) CEO David Spector sold 6,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.12, for a total value of $698,398.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 635,554 shares in the company, valued at $64,902,774.48. The trade was a 1.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

David Spector also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 8th, David Spector sold 5,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.38, for a total value of $496,900.00.

On Friday, December 20th, David Spector sold 61,120 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.72, for a total value of $6,217,126.40.

On Wednesday, December 4th, David Spector sold 10,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.95, for a total transaction of $1,049,500.00.

PennyMac Financial Services Trading Down 0.0 %

PFSI traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $103.62. 291,119 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 344,298. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.12. The firm has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.78. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.03 and a 1 year high of $119.13.

PennyMac Financial Services Dividend Announcement

PennyMac Financial Services ( NYSE:PFSI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.09 by ($0.21). PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 16.61%. As a group, equities analysts expect that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 13.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. PennyMac Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 20.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PFSI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $132.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $112.00 to $111.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PennyMac Financial Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PennyMac Financial Services

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PFSI. Creative Planning boosted its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services during the third quarter valued at about $605,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in PennyMac Financial Services in the third quarter valued at about $347,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in PennyMac Financial Services in the third quarter worth about $280,000. 57.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PennyMac Financial Services

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

Recommended Stories

