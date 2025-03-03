Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Lowered to “Hold” Rating by StockNews.com

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from $15.40 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.24.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 51.3% during the 4th quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. now owns 191,051 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after buying an additional 64,759 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 67.0% in the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 10,031 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 4,026 shares in the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the fourth quarter worth about $281,000. Vise Technologies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 33,916 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Poehling Capital Management INC. lifted its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Poehling Capital Management INC. now owns 228,299 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,936,000 after buying an additional 1,870 shares in the last quarter.
Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. The Exploration and Production segment explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily for supplies to the domestic refineries.
