PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PCQ) Short Interest Down 54.0% in February

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PCQ – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a decline of 54.0% from the January 31st total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 87,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PCQ traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $9.25. The stock had a trading volume of 95,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,840. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.51. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund has a 1 year low of $8.74 and a 1 year high of $10.24.

Get PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund alerts:

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be paid a $0.036 dividend. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund

About PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $136,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $150,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $250,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $253,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 29,044 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 3,192 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.