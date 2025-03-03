Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.21.

PAA has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Scotiabank restated a “sector outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Barclays upped their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Plains All American Pipeline from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Plains All American Pipeline from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in Plains All American Pipeline during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 1,684.0% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,568 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 3,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the fourth quarter worth $97,000. 41.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PAA stock opened at $20.34 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.86 and a beta of 1.65. Plains All American Pipeline has a fifty-two week low of $16.21 and a fifty-two week high of $21.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. This is a boost from Plains All American Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Plains All American Pipeline’s payout ratio is 208.22%.

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminaling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Crude Oil and NGL. The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and on barges or railcars.

