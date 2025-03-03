Planning Directions Inc. Reduces Stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Planning Directions Inc. cut its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 724 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Health Care ETF accounts for 0.8% of Planning Directions Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Planning Directions Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $1,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 194.4% during the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Capital Management Associates Inc raised its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Management Associates Inc now owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 385.3% during the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 12,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,539,000 after acquiring an additional 9,955 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 2,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 72.5% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF stock opened at $271.85 on Monday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1 year low of $250.07 and a 1 year high of $289.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $264.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $271.59. The company has a market capitalization of $23.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.51 and a beta of 0.72.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

