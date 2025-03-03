Planning Directions Inc. Sells 178 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Planning Directions Inc. reduced its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 178 shares during the quarter. Planning Directions Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Collier Financial bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its stake in PepsiCo by 93.2% in the third quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 73.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo Stock Performance

NASDAQ PEP opened at $153.47 on Monday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $141.51 and a fifty-two week high of $183.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.08, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.44.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $27.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.89 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.87% and a net margin of 10.43%. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be issued a $1.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 77.99%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PEP shares. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on PepsiCo from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $183.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, BNP Paribas reduced their price target on PepsiCo from $162.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.47.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PEP

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.