Plato Investment Management Ltd Boosts Stock Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Plato Investment Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,908 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 595 shares during the period. Plato Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Accenture were worth $6,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 46,287 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $16,283,000 after purchasing an additional 9,036 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Accenture by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,498 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Accenture by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,375 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the period. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. 75.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Accenture Trading Down 2.4 %

ACN opened at $348.28 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.95 billion, a PE ratio of 29.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.24. Accenture plc has a one year low of $278.69 and a one year high of $398.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $367.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $358.10.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $17.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.15 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 26.91% and a net margin of 11.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 12.73 EPS for the current year.

In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.48, for a total transaction of $885,136.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,866 shares in the company, valued at $10,232,419.68. This represents a 7.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.54, for a total value of $527,200.98. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,247 shares in the company, valued at $3,278,431.38. This trade represents a 13.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 22,280 shares of company stock worth $8,316,190. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

ACN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $390.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Accenture from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $425.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Accenture from $390.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Accenture from $385.00 to $355.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $370.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $388.96.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

