Plato Investment Management Ltd Boosts Stock Holdings in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

Plato Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Free Report) (TSE:K) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 295,350 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,247 shares during the period. Plato Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Kinross Gold were worth $2,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Kinross Gold during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 109.3% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,704 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 60,879 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 15,358 shares during the period. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP purchased a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $3,428,000. Finally, Sprott Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 2,883,662 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $26,736,000 after purchasing an additional 259,532 shares during the period. 63.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

Kinross Gold Stock Performance

Shares of KGC opened at $10.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Kinross Gold Co. has a one year low of $4.83 and a one year high of $12.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.17 billion, a PE ratio of 13.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.24.

Kinross Gold Announces Dividend

Kinross Gold ( NYSE:KGC Get Free Report ) (TSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The mining company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.03). Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 18.43%. On average, analysts anticipate that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KGC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kinross Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kinross Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.63.

Read Our Latest Report on Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Profile

(Free Report)

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Free Report) (TSE:K).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.