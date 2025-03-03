Plato Investment Management Ltd Has $3.96 Million Stock Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Plato Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 882.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 54,685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 49,119 shares during the quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $3,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Conning Inc. boosted its stake in Lam Research by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 6,793 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 92.0% during the third quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 27,767 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,660,000 after buying an additional 13,302 shares during the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Lam Research by 18.7% during the third quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 77,957 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $63,619,000 after buying an additional 12,273 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Lam Research by 1,394.7% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 16,081,071 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,123,440,000 after buying an additional 15,005,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KG&L Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Lam Research by 227.9% during the 3rd quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 964 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $787,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LRCX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Lam Research from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays cut their target price on Lam Research from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Lam Research from $96.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.22.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 110,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $9,907,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 179,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,117,560. This represents a 38.07 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lam Research Stock Performance

NASDAQ LRCX opened at $76.70 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $98.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $78.94 and its 200-day moving average is $78.02. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $68.87 and a 12-month high of $113.00.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.49% and a return on equity of 51.86%. Sell-side analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.96%.

Lam Research Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

