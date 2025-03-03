Plato Investment Management Ltd Has $5.41 Million Stock Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Plato Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 17.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 44,626 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 6,611 shares during the quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $5,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Insider Activity at TJX Companies

In related news, Director Alan M. Bennett sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.53, for a total transaction of $988,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TJX Companies Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE TJX opened at $124.79 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $122.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.09. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.35 and a 12 month high of $128.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.28 billion, a PE ratio of 29.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.07. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.82% and a net margin of 8.63%. The firm had revenue of $16.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.24 billion. On average, analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 35.21%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $136.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. StockNews.com cut TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.06.

View Our Latest Stock Report on TJX

TJX Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.