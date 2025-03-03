Plato Investment Management Ltd Has $8.22 Million Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Plato Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 53,855 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises about 0.6% of Plato Investment Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Plato Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $8,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Collier Financial acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 93.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ PEP opened at $153.47 on Monday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $141.51 and a 1 year high of $183.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $210.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.08, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $148.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.44.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $27.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.89 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 58.87%. The business’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th will be issued a $1.355 dividend. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.99%.

PEP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC dropped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. BNP Paribas dropped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $162.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $171.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. They set a $172.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.47.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

