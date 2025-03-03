Plato Investment Management Ltd Increases Stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Plato Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,480 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,466 shares during the period. Plato Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in State Street were worth $3,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in STT. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in State Street during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd grew its holdings in State Street by 116.6% during the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 366 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in State Street during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Coastline Trust Co purchased a new stake in State Street during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in State Street during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 87.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Ann Fogarty sold 3,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.47, for a total value of $368,536.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,054,667.52. The trade was a 6.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory L. Summe sold 10,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,081,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 100,023 shares in the company, valued at $10,002,300. The trade was a 9.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:STT opened at $99.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.71. State Street Co. has a 1 year low of $70.20 and a 1 year high of $103.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.69 billion, a PE ratio of 12.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.43.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The asset manager reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.31. State Street had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 12.14%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.04 EPS. State Street’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 9.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st. State Street’s payout ratio is presently 36.89%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of State Street from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of State Street from $106.00 to $104.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of State Street from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of State Street from $108.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of State Street from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.73.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

