Plato Investment Management Ltd Purchases 2,721 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Plato Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 14.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,721 shares during the quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $4,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMC. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 128.5% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 2,407 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 6,913.8% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 2,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. 87.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Performance

MMC opened at $237.78 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $116.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.03, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $220.47 and its 200 day moving average is $222.84. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $196.17 and a 12-month high of $237.97.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.12. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 32.60%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 9.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 30th were issued a $0.815 dividend. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.80%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $212.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $214.00 to $210.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $236.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $242.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marsh & McLennan Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $230.44.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

