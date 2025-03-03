Plato Investment Management Ltd Raises Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Plato Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,039 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $2,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SNPS. Kieckhefer Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 70 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Synopsys stock opened at $457.28 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $506.14 and a 200-day moving average of $515.49. The company has a market capitalization of $70.70 billion, a PE ratio of 31.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.12. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $448.11 and a 1-year high of $624.80.

In other news, CRO Richard S. Mahoney sold 20,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.01, for a total transaction of $10,544,236.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 1,460 shares in the company, valued at $738,774.60. This trade represents a 93.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Synopsys from $625.00 to $590.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Synopsys from $540.00 to $520.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $660.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Synopsys from $655.00 to $653.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Synopsys has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $638.58.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

